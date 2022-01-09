Chivas fans plan protest at Akron Stadium in debut against Mazatlán

Chivas receive tonight from 18:00 (local time) to Mazatlan within the framework of day 1 of Closing 2022 of the MX League. The rojiblancos have been affected by the Omicrón variant of the coronavirus and will have up to three casualties for the duel this Sunday in which they will try to start the tournament with the right foot.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

One of those affected by this new variant of the COVID-19 virus is Roberto Alvarado, brand-new -and unique- signing of the Flock for this campaign. The mere arrival of the ‘Louse’ has caused discomfort in the team’s fans, who are not satisfied with the management they have made Amaury Vergara and Ricardo Peláez in the offices.

From there to a sector of the fans has made a call to protest tonight in the stands of the Akron Stadium against the president and sports director of the institution. “Enough of mediocrity, deceit and mockery of the fans. Let’s make ourselves feel, if you go to the stadium let’s shout” Amaury out “at minute 12 ‘so that it appears on the transmission …”, is read in part of the message that circulates on social networks.

In addition, fans also want to make hashtags trending again on Twitter. #FueraAmaury and # ChivasNoEsParaCuequierDueño after the president of the club himself affirmed that in Chivas he cannot play “any mexican”. All this is part of the context in which Chivas will look for its first three points in a rare start to the tournament surrounded by controversy.

When and at what time do Chivas vs. Mazatlan?

The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara face Mazatlán Futbol Club de Beñat San José, in the match corresponding to day one of the Liga MX 2022 Clausura Tournament, scheduled for Sunday, January 9 at 6:00 p.m. at the Akron Stadium .