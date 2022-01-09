Chiefs vs. Broncos – Game Report – January 8, 2022

DENVER (AP) – Linebacker Nick Bolton recovered a fumble and returned it 86 yards to score as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 28-24 on Saturday.

Bolton’s key play came after Melvin Ingram III penetrated Denver’s backfield untouched and stripped Melvin Gordon of the ball.

Kansas City (12-5), which posted its 13th straight win over the Broncos, kept alive its hopes of being the AFC’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

To do this, the Chiefs require that the Houston Texans surprise on Sunday defeat the Tennessee Titans, which would thus be deprived of the position of honor. Otherwise, Kansas City will be second and, instead of resting in the first week of the playoffs, it will host the Wild Card Round scheduled for next weekend.

The Chiefs are looking to play their third consecutive edition of the Super Bowl.

The Broncos (7-10) took the lead 21-20 and were looking for another touchdown when Ingram eluded tight end Noah Fant to sabotage the play just as Drew Lock had delivered the ball to Gordon.

Bolton seized the fumble and ran away to give the Chiefs their biggest lead. Patrick Mahomes achieved the conversion of two points that made the score 28-21.