Checo Pérez’s message about the Covid-19 vaccine

Checo Pérez was vaccinated against Covid-19. (Photo: Twitter / @ SChecoPerez)

The contagions by Covid-19 they have increased dramatically in recent days. For this reason, the Mexican population has been encouraged to be vaccinated with a booster (third dose). Given the situation, the Mexican pilot Sergio Czech Perez He preached by example and shared a photo on his social networks, showing the exact moment when he was vaccinated.

“For me, for you and for everyone!” wrote the Red Bull driver.

To top it off, the native of Jalisco joined the hashtag of “getting vaccinated saves lives”, Making his position clear, supporting the idea that vaccination was useful. His example is the opposite of other athletes such as the popular tennis player Novak Djokovic, or of footballers like the midfielder of the Bayen munich, Joshua kimich. In the case of the two mentioned above, they have refused to receive the vaccine.

Your message was well received on your account Twitter, because in a few hours it became one of his most viral publications. With this, the runner ensures that he can continue competing in the different countries to which he has to travel for his multiple races of the Formula 1.

Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen made a Christmas exchange at the end of 2021. (Photos: YouTube screenshots / Red Bull Racing Honda)

Last F1 season was vital for Sergio Pérez to settle down as the top motorsport idol in Mexico. During 2021, Czech lived his first competition as part of the Red Bull team, one of the most important in the circuit. Expectations were very high and the Mexican proved to be up to par, as he was vital to the successes at the end of the season.

He first surprised locals and strangers by ending in first place during the Sakhir Grand Prix. The racer made history by being the second Mexican to win a Formula 1 race. The first was Pedro Rodriguez, who did it in 1970 at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Subsequently, he made a great career in the expected Grand Prix of Mexico. TO Czech It was not enough for him to dazzle the general public with his maneuvers on Paseo de la Reformbut instead became the the first Mexican in history to stand on the competition podium during a GP in his territory. He was behind Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Checo Pérez finished as the fourth best driver of the 2021 Formula 1 season. (Photo: Twitter @SChecoPerez)

To conclude his great season and establish himself as an idol, he played a crucial role in the last race. During the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton of Mercedes and Vestappen of Red Bull were tied in points, so whoever finished in the best position would win the championship of the best rider in the world.

During the race, the two leaders had to go to the pits. Meanwhile, Czech it was as first. Hamilton managed to get back on track first and, when it seemed that he had a clear path to be champion again, the Mexican was in charge of stopping him The most time possible. With this, Verstappen regained ground and ended up winning the race and the season.

With these achievements, Checo Pérez established himself as one of the greatest sports idols in Mexico. Aware of it, He used influence and his social networks to make his message public, with the intention of raising awareness around the issue of vaccination, just when the infections began to rise and it is more necessary to continue taking care of yourself.

