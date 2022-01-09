Chapo Guzmán’s granddaughter sings an anthem at a boxing event in Durango and surprises the audience

The name of Frida Sofía Guzmán has gone viral after it was made public that the young woman is the granddaughter of drug trafficker Joaquín Guzmán Loera.

The young singer, who for several years has sought to enter the world of music, has become known for her talent and has tried to stay away from her father’s family, even in her networks she appears as a normal teenager.

A few days ago, the young singer fulfilled her dream of singing the Mexican national anthem prior to a Boxing fight in Durango.

“It feels very cool, it’s like one more achievement in this career that I want to do in music,” he commented on his presentation.

Through her Instagram account, Frida shared a video where she appears singing “I wanted to forget you” by Juan Gabriel and at the end Julio César Chávez joins her and they sing together.

Who are Frida’s parents?

Joaquín Gúzman’s granddaughter is 15 years old and has a great gift for singing, she even participated in the program “I have Talent, a lot of talent” that is broadcast in the United States, becoming one of the finalists.

Frida is the daughter of the late Edgar Guzmán López, who died in 2008 when he was shot by an armed commando in a Culiacán shopping center. Her mother is Frida Muñoz and after her husband’s death she married ex-boxer Julio César Chávez Jr.

The family lives in California, United States, away from the controversial life of the Guzmán.

After his participation in the talent show, he has gained a lot of popularity on social networks, where he shares snapshots of his day to day and has more than 71 thousand followers.

The teenager has also published various videos in which she can be seen even singing covers of Angela Aguilar.