Celebrities With Their Pets: Kim Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon & More!

The best friend of a human! Many celebrities have offered fans a glimpse into their most adorable moments with their pets.

justin theroux, who adopted his dog, Kuma, proudly celebrated the third anniversary of his gotcha day.

“I know you can’t read Kuma, but thank you for being so open, making me laugh, sleeping later than me, going everywhere by my side, reminding me to stay in the present, to let things slip away. , than to have gratitude and joy for everything, even for waking up, “said the Passion of traveling, the actor wrote through Instagram in June 2021.” Reminding me to be playful. For showing patience.

The actor has enjoyed showing off his new best friend and Kuma was even featured on his April / May 2021 cover of Don magazine. Theroux continued her post by thanking her dog for “showing kindness first.”

“For being an exceptional (but not uncommon) Pitbull ambassador. For helping save other pit bulls like you by allowing me to tell people your story… For being loyal. For being my gray shadow … And above all, for taking care of the bathroom door literally every time I pee as if my life depended on it “, concluded the post.