Carlos Salcedo, candidate to reinforce Palmeiras

MEXICO – The name of the central defender of the Tigers, Carlos Salcedo, is on a list of possibilities to reinforce the Palmeiras of the First Division of Brazil.

Those close to the negotiation confirmed to ESPN Digital that although the interest is firm, there is nothing concrete yet, since the arrival of Carlos Salcedo to the Palmeiras It would depend on the response given to the club by a Brazilian center-back who plays in the Italian league and who is a priority.

Carlos Salcedo has six more months of contract with Tigres. Imago 7

The advantage that the aforementioned would have over the defender Tigers is that he is born left-handed, a position that the Brazilian team requires at all costs.

Despite the fact that the activity in Brazil will begin in mid-February, the issue must be defined next week, since on Monday most of the clubs will start the preseason and Palmeiras wants to have the full or almost complete squad.

It is worth mentioning that Carlos Salcedo He is in much better health, after having been infected with Covid-19 in recent days, a situation that would not be an impediment to being booked.

Carlos Salcedo has six more months of contract with TigersAlthough it is known that the felines are in the best disposition to come to terms with the so-called ‘Titan’.