The cinema of the apocalypse has had innumerable visions and worse now with the heroes of Marvel saving us – or taking us to a final destination. But there have also been brilliantly satirical forays like that of director Stanley Kubrick on Dr. Unusual or how I learned not to worry and love the bomb (1964). Don’t look up It does not have the electrifying touch of Kubrick, but it is a sample of what happens in our digital age. And that’s why our cover with DiCaprio, an actor who chooses film projects as long as they are linked to his social beliefs. Not looking up implies in this film not seeing reality.

It is a subject that the report addresses in parallel to the life of the actor, a man who has been active in numerous ecological movements, including the foundation that he financed and that motivated his support for environmental policies in the Galapagos and the Amazon. If there is any international figure that deserves recognition from the Ecuadorian Government for its solidarity towards conflicts linked to the salvation of our natural resources, it is Leonardo DiCaprio.

In his film there is the full gaze, so necessary. There they talk about a world that is more connected to what is seen on cell phone screens and social networks as if this were an infinite oracle. “If you can do what you do best and be happy,” says Leonardo, “you are further ahead in life than most.” Doing the same for the benefit of others is the great goal. (OR)