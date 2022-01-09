Carey Mulligan joins Adam Sandler in drama “Spaceman”

Mulligan will be part of the film produced by Netflix | EFE / EPA

After her recent nomination at the next Oscars, Carey Mulligan has been signed for one of the following film projects of the streaming service Netflix. It is the science fiction drama “Spaceman”, which has previously been announced that it will feature actor and comedian Adam Sandler as the lead.

According to a recent report from Deadline, Mulligan has joined a film whose project is led by Johan Renck, known for his work as a director on the acclaimed HBO miniseries “Chernobyl,” with a script that has been written by Colby Day. , known for his work on the independent film “Storefront.”

Sandler and Mulligan will be the protagonists in a film that will adapt “The Spaceman of Bohemia”, a novel published in 2017 by the Polish writer Jaroslav Kalfar in which a man who yearns to escape his past accepts a lonely mission in space that will lead him to millions miles from the ground.

The character of Adam Sandler will be sent towards a strange cloud of space dust in the vicinity of Venus, which none of the nations of the world wants to send their people to investigate accompanied by a mysterious voice belonging to an ancient creature found in the inside your ship.

The report states that Carey Mulligan will play the astronaut’s wife, who will be shown through various flashbacks and memories of the character. Currently, Mulligan is one of the favorite candidates in the Oscar contest in the category of “Best Actress”.

Critical praise for Mulligan is due for her performance in “Promising Young Woman,” the directorial debut of screenwriter and producer Emerald Fennell. The film has received nominations in the categories of “Best Picture”, “Best Director”, “Best Original Screenplay” and “Best Editing”.