Cardi B returns to fight on social networks with her husband’s alleged lover

Rumors that Offset, Cardi B’s husband was unfaithful to her have taken social networks by surprise, after the rapper began to fight again with the alleged lover, Cuban Doll.

Both rappers began to fight through various Tweets, after Cuban shared on his social networks a look of a one-piece suit with animal print. Cuban suggested that the suit was inspired by Nicki Minaj, who had a very public fight with Cardi several years ago.

A fan of Cardi then responded to Cuban’s comments with a video of the rapper sending him well wishes.

However, Cuban assured that Cardi was never nice to her since she found out that her husband, Offset, had wanted to seduce her.

“Friend, shut up. We never had a problem and you still tweeted that to me. You and I have not been well since Offset tried to c * germe ”, wrote.

Cardi did not let herself, as she began tweeting that Cuban has posted several indirect messages to anger her including one that said: “I pray that a man does not marry me just to be unfaithful to me. That’s another level of total disrespect. “

Things got worse when Cuban said he was paid to stop badmouthing Offset, who soon after did marry Cardi B.

