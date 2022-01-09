Canelo Angulo sees new mentality and desire to make Akron a fortress

Chivas wants to convert the Akron Stadium in his ‘Fortress’. In the fold they are aware that they are obliged to have a good performance at home, so the rojiblanco midfielder, Jesus Angulo, is convinced that they must make the fans of the Flock vibrate and he is confident that they will do so in this tournament that is about to begin.

“I feel more comfortable playing at home, because you are with all your people and it is important to give them joy.

“My teammates and I are thinking the same, we know that the last tournament cost us a bit and we want to reverse that situation. Right now we come with a new mentality of wanting to do things well and I am sure that we are going to get good results “, he declared in a talk with RECORD.

Throughout 2021, the Guadalajara He did not manage to be constant in the duels against his people, since of the 17 matches he played in Akron his balance was seven wins, five draws and five setbacks, that is, he obtained 50.98 percent effectiveness.

Regarding his presentation in the tournament and before his people against Mazatlan, the ‘Canelo’ assured that during the preseason they have worked to face rivals who usually play defensively against the chiverío, as happened in the previous tournament against those of the Pearl of the Pacific.

“It will be a difficult game because it is a team that plays quite well, that plays very well standing back. Last tournament it was a bit difficult for us to open that part when the teams fell behind us and now that we have worked on that part, it will be important to see how the team behaves in that part. It will be complicated, but we come with the mentality that we want to start adding and we are going to give everything on the court to make it that way ”, he concluded Angle.

