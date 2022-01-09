Camila Cabello reveals why she ended her courtship with Shawn Mendes

The singer attributes her “battles with mental health” as the main reason for her break with the Canadian.

Since Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announced on their social networks that they had ended their courtship after two years, the interpreters of “Señorita” have been receiving a lot of media attention, as they are one of the most beloved couples in the music industry, and how sudden the news of their breakup was, “Shawmila” continues to make people talk.

But far from avoiding the questions of the press and journalists, Camila has been open to talking about the real reason that made her make the decision to end her romance with the Canadian singer.

During an interview on the Apple TV podcast ‘Time to Walk’, the 24-year-old artist explained that she was meditating on the pandemic about the anxiety she suffers from since she was part of the Fifth Harmony group, and how this problem has affected her health mental. According to the pop star, she didn’t want her anxiety to affect her relationships as well, which was already interfering with her courtship with Mendes.

“I was left alone with my anxiety and with my mind. That was interfering with my relationship, in the way of my friendships, of my time at home. I was not feeling good. I didn’t have time to know who I was outside of my career ”, revealed Camila Cabello in the interview.

He also revealed that during confinement he reached the point of crying at least once a day, something he could not avoid. That confirms a video that went viral last summer, where the singer is seen being comforted by the 23-year-old musician while she has a brief emotional crisis in a restaurant.

Although “Shawmila” has already ended, the two will continue to be best friends and support each other, as it was at the beginning of their relationship, since before starting their courtship in July 2019, the former couple maintained a strong friendship. Pictures: Clasos

