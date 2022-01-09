Camila Cabello launches her version of ‘I’ll be home for Christmas’

We continue with the fury of Christmas carolsHow could it be otherwise when we get so close to Christmas. The last singer to promote her tribute to the celebration has been Camila Cabello, who offers us a very special Christmas carol. The 24-year-old artist remembers her Mexican roots whenever she can (her father is from Mexico) and with her version of I’ll be home for Christmas leaves a good example of it.

Camila Cabello prints the Latin tune to this Christmas classic and, to make it even more powerful, she does it surrounded by mariachis. In addition, the interpreter wanted to share with her followers a fragment of her participation in the Christmas special, known as Christmas in the city, featuring musician Michael Bublé.

And, in case anyone had any doubts, Camila wanted to ratify her commitment to her Latino heritage with these beautiful words:

“I wanted to pay tribute to my Mexican heritage with this Christmas version of I’ll be home for ChristmasLuis MiRey did it first and in Spanish, but he wanted to bring it to an audience that normally doesn’t get to hear the beauty of mariachi music. Much love for Mexico and for the beautiful music of my country! Merry Christmas! I hope you enjoy this cover that is now available on Amazon music! “