BTS member who declared himself Selena Gomez’s # 1 fan

This BTS singer is a huge fan of Selena Gomez, can you imagine who she is?

Selena Gomez She is already very familiar with the music genre originating in South Korea: K-Pop. A few months ago, the American singer launched a musical collaboration called ‘Ice Cream’ with the female group, Blackpink. This single has already surpassed 600 million views on YouTube, so it is not news that other K-Pop bands admire Selena’s great talent.

In fact, a BTS member has declared himself a huge fan of the ‘Lose You To Love Me’ singer on multiple occasions. Can you imagine who it is?

BTS member who has declared himself Selena’s # 1 fan

Before becoming a famous BTS singer, Taehyung, better known as V, was already an admirer of Selena. Some time ago, the artist shared with his millions of followers that he was listening to one of his favorite songs from the creator of ‘Rare Beauty’: ‘The Heart Wants What It Wants’, the famous song he dedicated to Justin Bieber in 2014 .

In 2017, BTS attended the American Music Awards gala, and V repeatedly revealed that he would love to meet Selena at that event, prompting ARMY to begin asking for a musical collaboration between the band and the singer.

V was lucky enough to see Selena perform live at the AMAs and enjoyed the show as the artist sang ‘Wolves’ on stage, showing her great fanaticism for the American star!

Would you like BTS and Sel to do a collaboration?

