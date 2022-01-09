Britney Spears celebrates her freedom with a full nude for her followers

Britney Spears generated a strong impact on social networks: she posted images of her totally nude figure on Instagram, leaving almost nothing covered for the imagination.

“The free energy of women never felt better,” the pop superstar, 40, captioned a couple of photos in which she is seen naked with nothing more than a white choker and matching stockings, at the height of the knee.

The phrase that accompanied this publication is related to the recovery of his professional career and personal decisions; However, on December 28, 2021, she explained that she is not yet ready to return to music.

“I guess most people find it weird that I don’t make music anymore. People have no idea of ​​the horrible things that have been done to me personally and after what I’ve been through, I’m terrified of people and the industry !! ! ”Wrote Spears, who last performed in public in October 2018.

In the photos, Spears strategically covers her left nipple and lower region with emojis of pink flowers and hearts. His images went viral and had more than two million likes.