Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Shares The Creative Process Behind The Character

Black Adam is one of the most anticipated movies we will see this year. Its premiere will take place on July 29 and the unmistakable actor who will play the protagonist, Dwayne Johnson, has shared a curious image on Instagram, in which we can appreciate the complexity of one of the shooting sessions, which consists of passing more than 10 hours sitting in a chair and surrounded by cameras.

The actor refers to the character’s beginnings as a slave, ensuring that filming this type of sequence is a “complex and intricate” job, since the only movements that can be performed reside in the eyes, head and shoulders. Likewise, he has also taken advantage of the publication to thank his colleagues for their efforts: from the director Jaume Collet-Serra even the different members of the team.

Black Adam: Premiere July 29

In the absence of more than 6 months for its premiere in theaters around the world, what we know about the film is that it is called to deepen the origins of the character, which go back to ancient Egypt, or perhaps opt for a more modern approach . The villain of the first Shazam was in the comics who freed Black Adam, so who knows … Will The Rock’s charisma be enough to give DC another sub-saga? The truth is, we’d love to see him banging Shazam.

Source | Collider