Billie Eilish also triumphs in the bathroom | Music

There are songs for every moment and place. There are even also them for each person. And it is that just by listening to a few seconds of a melody accompanied by its lyrics, our mind is capable of creating all kinds of thoughts.

Returning to songs for various situations, streaming music consumers have become true experts at creating playlists. But not just any playlists, but lists of songs for different moments. Because listening to heavy metal to relax on a stressful day may not be a good idea.

Well, according to the study carried out by Uswitch, Billie Eilish has been found to be the most listened to artist in the shower. Analyzing the data from the Spotify playlists and counting the artists who star in them, they have discovered that the singer is part of 692 playlists intended for moments of relaxation in the bathtub. They follow him Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and BTS.

However, to give everything in the shower, users choose One Direction, BTS, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish, in this order.

But that is not all. There are also lists to defecate. Yes, you read it right. In this case, it is rap the one that triumphs. Juice WRLD, Tyler, The Creator and Eminem are the kings of this ranking.

There are also songs for cooking, and in this case you are always looking for good vibes or relaxation. Here they come into action Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Ella Fitzgerald and Etta James, among others. Pure classic legends!

But, who has looked for a good soundtrack to thoroughly clean his house? You are not the only one. Taylor Swift It seems to lift my spirits as it leads this list with a total of 286 playlist appearances. Katy Perry, Rihanna, Marie Kondo and Ariana Grande are other of the most successful in this area. The case of Marie Kondo is not surprising, since she is known for being a professional in housekeeping and cleaning. Your advice is helpful.

As we mentioned in previous lines, there are songs for any situation. And you, who do you listen to when you are looking for relaxation in the shower? And to give everything while you clean your house?