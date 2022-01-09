Betty White was afraid of these 5 things

Betty White, the late star of the golden girls, he was not afraid of dying. However, there are other things the actor feared. These are some of the things White admitted he feared.

Betty White was afraid of fire

In his autobiography, White admitted that fire was one of his greatest fears. He said the first thing he thought of when he heard the word “fear” was fire. White revealed that the wildfires filled her with “pure crippling panic.”

White reasoned that living in California for most of her life probably fueled her fear of fire. She said witnessing the damage the fires can cause made her fear them. Every time she saw someone drop a lit cigarette from a car, she said she became “absolutely paranoid” about the possibility that it could start a fire.

Betty White was afraid of embarrassment

Although White was known to be a great performer, she admitted that she was sometimes stage frightened. She was afraid to go on stage and embarrass herself. In his book, Betty White in person, White wrote about her fear of acting.

“Waiting to make an entrance on stage, your mouth goes dry, you can’t remove your upper lip from your front teeth, your heart is around your knees,” White wrote. “Why? For fear of going out and embarrassing you. . . and all the others. . doing something really silly. “

Betty White was afraid of falling

Another fear White had was falling. She was worried about “doing something stupid,” like accidentally tripping on a rug or falling down the stairs and not being able to call someone for help. White mentioned his father, who used to walk around his house so fast that everyone called him “the hummingbird.” He said he had a habit of doing the same. “I do the same, and being clumsy with letters, I stumble over things a lot,” wrote White.

White said she made sure to be careful when she was home alone. He didn’t want to find himself in a position where he accidentally fell and couldn’t get help in time. He made an effort to slow down when he walked around his house, and he didn’t carry many things when he came downstairs.

Betty White said she also had “minor fears”

White also had what she called “minor fears.” She said these smaller fears were considered routine when she was married. She could easily consult with her husband, Allen Ludden, who would reassure her. One “minor fear” she had was going out with too much makeup. He was also concerned about his breath, if his hair covered a spot on his head, and if he was snoring.

The dying process scared Betty White

White wasn’t afraid of dying, but in the book Betty White in person, said he was afraid of the dying process. “The fear of death is not one of my problems, just the dying,” White said. “The how, not the when.”

According to Jeff Witjas, White’s friend and public relations manager, White granted her wish. “Betty White” died peacefully in her sleep, “she told People. “Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever.”

