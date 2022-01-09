Ben Affleck was about to play Superman in Kevin Smith’s discarded movie

Ben Affleck’s experience in superhero cinema has been a bit turbulent, of that we can be very sure. The 49-year-old actor played Batman for some time, however this incarnation of the character went through numerous ups and downs that have ultimately prompted his dismissal for the next The Flash movie. But perhaps Affleck’s path would have been very different. In a recent interview with Yahoo!, Kevin Smith reveals that he wanted Ben like Superman in a movie of his discarded in DC.

Not many actors have the opportunity to play Superman on the small or big screen, as it is necessary to meet some quite demanding criteria. Throughout history we have observed relatively few actors playing Clark Kent, some less fortunate than others due to specific conditions, but in the 1990s Kevin smith thought that, after placing Ben in his film Young Modern – 55%, it would be a good idea to have him as Superman for the film I was already working on, Superman lives, at least in the script. Here are his recent statements to the press:

I was writing it for Affleck, I was very inspired by Mallrats because my Lex Luthor was Michael Rooker and my Superman was Ben. Ben was getting more famous, I think he had just been hired for Armageddon, so I thought ‘he could be a legitimate movie star.’ He has dark hair, I’m so uncreative that I say ‘Ben has dark hair, Superman has dark hair. Ben is tall. ‘

We cannot deny that Ben affleck He has the “look” required to play Superman, however, things ended up being very different. The script for the film passed to Tim Burton, who was chosen as director; the filmmaker even selected Nicolas Cage for the role and from there comes the famous material in which we can see the actor in a suit of the character. Of course we know the rest of the story, production was put on hold and little by little the creatives left until the film died. It never came to light.

In his interview with Yahoo!, Kevin smith continues to defend the corpulence of Ben affleck and his great virtues to play Superman, linking him with Michael Rooker to form his perfect Superman / Lex Luthor duo. You can read the rest of his statements below:

That was the situation, maybe with Affleck it doesn’t show in the movies, but he’s a fucking giant, like he’s built to be a superhero, built like a giant action figure, particularly for the height. And then he also has muscles. So in my head and heart, it was always Ben and Michael Rooker, which is a strange reunion of Mallrats.

It would have been very interesting to see Ben affleck like Superman, but we definitely wouldn’t have him as Batman in the present. The actor is about to return in The Flash, tape that pretends to be his final appearance as the guardian of Gotham City. Rumors have it that Batgirl will take her place in the Justice League and that things are about to change forever in the DC Extended Universe, a perspective that is not entirely satisfied with her fans. According to the official information, The Flash opens in theaters on November 4. Meanwhile, Bruce Wayne fans are still waiting for the new incarnation of the character with The Batman, a tape that will be released on March 4.

