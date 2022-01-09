Ben Affleck, the actor who fell, resurfaced and today shines between “The Tender Bar” and love – Tvshow – 01/09/2022

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe me Know our plans

As the Phoenix that he has tattooed on his back, in full color and in full size, Ben affleck He has risen. He did it, just when the whole world seemed to be plunged into the well of the pandemic, the coronavirus, the confinement and the lack of hope. Some of the ashes, if any, appear to have a first and last name: Jennifer Lopez, that girlfriend with whom at the beginning of the millennium he monopolized the covers of the most famous magazines and with whom he came to meet again at this point in life.

Affleck and J. Lo They had separated in 2004, after a couple of years of intense romance, because they could not bear the pressure of having a relationship so exposed and so attended by cameras and microphones. But affection, it was known, was always intact.

And 20 years later they were single. She had just confirmed her estrangement from former baseball player Alex Rodríguez, whom she had come to consider more of a best friend than a lover. And he had been recovering from the end of his one-year courtship with fellow actress Ana De Armas, while he continued to heal the wounds of the traumatic divorce with another colleague and mother of his three children, Jennifer garner, in 2018.

After the divorce and, he has declared, due to the pressure generated by being part of the DC Comics film universe as Batman, made the news over and over again for a relapse into your addiction to alcohol And for a lot of worrying signs: he had gained weight and looked neglected, depressed, and unhealthy.

Three years later, when he confirmed that he was back with Jennifer Lopez, Affleck was someone else. Social networks made viral memes and jokes with a transformation that could only be a reflection of a moment of great fulfillment.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kissing. Photo: Instagram @jlo

The actor, meanwhile, kept his usual low profile and when asked about his private life in an interview with WSJ Magazine, he avoided being precise but admitted: “My life now reflects not only the person I want to be, but the person I really want to be. I feel that I am, that she is not perfect, but someone who tries very hard and cares a lot about being honest, authentic and responsible ”. Of his partner, he only said that the story was “definitely beautiful” for him. And nothing more.

In full emotional resurgence, his career is also going through a good time. After Zack Snyder’s Justice League Y The last duel became two of the internationally acclaimed titles in 2021, this year kicks off with the premiere of The Tender Bar, what has been worth

a few compliments.

The Tender Bar, which arrived this Friday at Amazon Prime Video, is the new George Clooney movie as director. It is a story about the coming-of-age, that is, the road to adulthood, based on the memoirs of the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer JR Moehringer.

The plot follows the growth of the character of Moehringer (first Daniel Ranieri, then Tye Sheridan), who in the troubles of his life finds refuge in his uncle, Charlie, the owner of a bar. And there’s Affleck at a job that earned him a nomination for best supporting actor at the Golden Globes to be delivered tonight.

If he does, he will get his first Golden Globe as an actor. He shares a tight candidacy with Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds from Belfast, Kodi Smit-McPhee by The power of the dog and Troy Kotsur from CODA.

Although The Tender Bar, described as tender and friendly by international critics, has had a lukewarm reception, the actor’s performance has been unanimously praised. For El País de Madrid, Affleck is “better than usual.” For La Nación, “the film is stolen” with a character “made to measure.” For The Wrap, it just “shines.” And so.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Affleck talked about how in recent years he has managed to become truly comfortable with acting. “My entire career I have loved acting,” he said. “But I got to a point where I realized that I really needed to define and stick to my standards for what I wanted to do, and not get carried away by what other people think. I think it’s a paradox that the more you focus on doing what you think is interesting and what you want to do, rather than what other people say, the better your job and the more relaxed you are ”.

Some of that will have to do with your prominence in The Tender Bar and also with the balanced present that he enjoys, which became a prolific professional present. Ahead, Affleck has the premiere of Deep water, the thriller in which he starred with his ex Ana De Armas; an appearance in The Flash, with which will say goodbye to batman; and, among other projects, his announced return to management with Ghost army, on World War II, and with Keeper of the Lost Cities, an adaptation for Disney.

In love, recovered and while walking away from superheroes, Affleck shows himself to be a real man who fell, got up and is better than ever. His work confirms it.