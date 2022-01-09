Ben Affleck says ‘Justice League’ was his ‘worst experience’

Ben Affleck will turn 50 this year. “Eight months and 14 days,” he said one December afternoon in Los Angeles, letting out a dry laugh. “But who is keeping score?”

It’s no wonder a movie star approaches such a milestone with some degree of self-reflection, if not fear. But after a tumultuous decade in his career and personal life – marked by great ups and downs, such as his 2013 win for best picture with “Argo,” which he directed himself, and by deep lows, such as his divorce from the actress. Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children, and his public struggles with alcoholism – Affleck says he is at peace these days.

“The common thread that I have found in the people I know who have turned 50 and who are the happiest is that they have stopped caring so much about what others think,” he said. “I think that’s the gift of that age. When you hit 30, you think, ‘Now I’ve figured it out,’ then you hit 40 and say, ‘I had no idea. Right now, when I think back to my 20s, I ask myself: ‘How could my brain be distinguished from that of a gorilla at that age?’

Feeling squeezed after his run as Batman in 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and 2017’s “Justice League,” Affleck has focused in recent years on less lavish and more character-centric roles, delivering some of his best acting jobs in years. In early 2020, he had a well-received role as an alcoholic high school basketball coach in the drama “The Way Back,” which premiered shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic forced theaters to close. Last fall he garnered positive reviews for his portrayal of a pompous and lewd earl in Ridley Scott’s period drama “The Last Duel,” even as the film – which he co-wrote with Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener – underperformed at the box office. , apparently a victim of the reluctance of older demographics to return to theaters.

Now, Affleck co-stars in George Clooney’s drama “The Tender Bar” as a working-class waiter who becomes a father figure to his nephew, played by Tye Sheridan. While “The Tender Bar,” based on the memoir by former Times editor JR Moehringer, has received mixed reviews, critics have praised Affleck’s understated performance, for which he earned a Golden Globe as a supporting actor. Currently in theaters, the film began airing this January 7 on Amazon Prime Video.

To play the role of Uncle Charlie, Affleck drew not only on his difficult relationship with his father, an aspiring playwright who drank too much and worked for a time as a waiter while Affleck grew up, but also on his own life experience. “There is something about getting older: those feelings are more accessible to me,” he said. “I know what resentment, regret, ambivalence or nostalgia feels like. That was something I didn’t know at 24.”

Ben Affleck, left, and Tye Sheridan star in “The Tender Bar.” (Claire Folger / Amazon Content Services)

Despite his staying power in Hollywood, Affleck is always in the public eye and his fondness for talking about everything in interviews can get him in trouble.

Last month after this interview took place, he received criticism for comments he made on Howard Stern’s radio show about his marriage to Garner, in which he said he had felt “trapped” and suggested that this was “ part of the reason I started drinking. ” Days later, Affleck – who is currently dating his former fiancé Jennifer Lopez again – said his comments had been misinterpreted.

As the ever-restless Affleck strives for a kind of stability that has long eluded him, The Times spoke to him about the ups and downs of his career, his public image, and how he navigates an ever-changing industry.

He recently said that it is only in recent years that he has felt comfortable as an actor. What has changed?

Throughout my career, I have loved acting. But I got to a point where I realized that I had to define and stick with what I wanted to do and not get carried away by what others were thinking. I think it’s paradoxical that the more you focus on trying to do what you think is interesting and what you want to do – rather than what others say – the better your job and the more relaxed you are.

I mean, “The Last Duel” came out and all the articles said, “It didn’t make a lot of money at the box office.” And I loved the movie, and I liked what I did in it. I was disappointed that more people did not see it, but I cannot chase those who do not go. I am happy with it. I am not concerned with the notions of success or failure about money or business success, because those things really corrupt your decisions. So what happens is that the movies are less interesting and you are less good.

In 2016, I interviewed you three times – for “Batman v Superman,” “The Accountant” and “Live by Night” – and I had the feeling that you were under a lot of pressure. Shortly after, you stopped directing and starring in “The Batman” and You sought treatment for your alcohol use, was that when your priorities changed?

Directing “Batman” is a good example. I looked at him and thought, “I’m not going to be happy doing this. The person who does it should love it. ” You’re always supposed to want these things, and I probably would have loved to do it at 32 or something. But it was the point where I started to realize that it’s not worth it. It is a wonderful benefit to reorient and recalibrate your priorities, when I did it I felt more at ease.

“Justice League” was the lowest point for me. It was a bad experience due to a confluence of things: my own life, my divorce, being away too long, competing agendas and then Zack’s personal tragedy [Snyder] [la hija de Snyder, Autumn, murió por suicidio en 2017] and the new shoot. It was simply the worst experience. It was horrible. It was all I didn’t like about this. That was the moment when I said, “I’m not going to do this again.” It’s not even that “Justice League” was that bad. Because it could have been anything.

Ben Affleck. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

All celebrities go through ups and downs, but there is a perception that your ups and downs have been more frequent than most. Do you think that is the case?

I agree. I’m a little shy about saying it, because I think, “Is this going to sound like self-pity?” I’ve definitely had some big ups and downs. I don’t know if it’s more than the average person. It’s just that there’s something about me -particularly. when I was younger – which makes people feel that collectively they can say bad things about me: “We all don’t like this person, right?”

I think when I was young, people saw me as someone who had too much or who was successful too easily or seemed like some kind of the arrogant and insincere frat type. I didn’t feel that way. I felt like some kind of insecure, anxious and overly talkative young man who was dealing with his own things. But there is an interesting thing about how we show ourselves compared to who we are.

I once had a therapist who gave me great advice. It was the year 2003 or 2004 and I had a lot of problems. People wrote cruel, horrible and hateful things about me all the time and it started to affect me. The therapist told me, “What I find about criticism is that if you can look at it honestly and take in what resonates with you, then the rest you can let go.”

I got to a point where [la percepción del público] It was so different from what I am that I stopped reading and worrying. But then when my kids got older and started seeing the internet for themselves, that’s the hard part. Even the “sad Affleck” meme amused me. I mean, there is no one who has not felt that way in a presentation. But then my kids see it and I think, “Oh, are they going to think that their father is fundamentally sad or do they have to worry about me?” That is very hard.

From the outside, it seems that when you’ve had difficulties in your personal life, people have come together to help you. Do you think that is the case?

That’s common to the entire narrative: The entire architecture of the three-act narrative consists of starting a story with someone, throwing rocks at them for two acts until they can’t seem to get through, and then making it successful. And there are times that my life, externally at least, has looked like that.

There’s something about people that says, “Wow, this person seems to be suffering a lot. I feel sorry for them ”, but I don’t want to live like this to like me.

Now I am very happy and I feel very good. I am not perfect. I don’t do everything right. But I wake up and feel good about the decisions I made the day before, and if I don’t, I deal with it right away. I have to wait and believe that people will still like the movies I make.

“Knowing the life of Jennifer Lopez now and seeing to what extent a massive presence on social media is valued is truly amazing. I’m not sure the option of 300 million followers was ever within my grasp, but that ship has probably already set sail. ” Ben affleck

We are at this moment in which it seems that all the rules that governed the film business have gone out the window and nobody knows what the new rules will be. Is it scary or is it exciting?

It’s scary and liberating, because it’s the Wild West, and no one really knows how this is going to work. It’s a great fit. Everyone I talk to in this business has different versions, which is: “Where do people go to see movies? What kinds of tapes can be released in theaters? I don’t know what the answers are. But there are opportunities. .

Entertainment has changed and evolved, historically. Getting kids to watch an entire movie is a daunting task – most of them are watching things on YouTube. I feel like I’m a thousand years old, because I tell my kids things like, “What is this YouTuber doing? Is he a comedian?” They look at me as if thinking, “Are you an idiot? They are people who speak ”. And some of those people are making a fortune. There is enormous value.

Experiencing the life of Jennifer Lopez now and seeing the extent to which a massive social media presence – how it is valued, how it is perceived by people who are willing to invest a lot of money in what you do – is truly amazing. I’m not sure the option of having 300 million followers was ever available to me, but that ship has probably already set sail. [Risas]

Social media is really good for selling things, so you can free yourself from having to be the hot one. By the way, I would be delighted. The thing is, I would like to be able to sell alcohol. I just have to find out, what is my position on it? “I don’t drink, but if I did …” Every time I joke about that, alcoholics laugh. Others are horrified, like, “You can’t say that.”

For someone like you, who grew up in a world where acting on the big screen and becoming a movie star was the end goal, how do you navigate this new normal?

I am convinced that now there is a segment of the public that is fed up with movie theaters. It is too complicated: you have to pay for parking, pay this and that. I went to see “Licorice Pizza” and it was amazing. But I hate to say that I am part of that generation: I like to be asleep at 9:30. You know, I probably sound like those people who said, “Movies were never the same after they introduced sound.” People resist change. We form our identities in certain periods and we associate that with a lot of things.

Now I just think, “What do I have to do to stay in Los Angeles and raise my kids before they all go to college?” Well I’d happily stand outside an electronics store with a sign waving people to come in, because that’s the most important thing to me right now. Do you think I’m a sellout or a fool? I don’t care. I have than living with myself, with my life and my choices and what that makes me feel, and I’m glad I found out.

This interview has been condensed and edited.

To read this note in Spanish, click here