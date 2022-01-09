Ben Affleck says goodbye to “Batman” and fans accuse him of wanting JLo to KEEP him

It is no secret to anyone that Jennifer López has known very well how to position herself as one of the most successful women in the world, and not only because of her artistic career but also because of her good eye in business.

And it is that the 52-year-old singer has proven to be a powerful businesswoman and talented actress, so her brilliance has come to dazzle some of her partners.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker