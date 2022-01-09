Ben Affleck reveals his worst acting experience

Ben Affleck has given an interview to the ‘Los Angeles Time’ portal where he reflects on some of the most important moments of his professional career, as well as his worst experiences as an actor throughout all these years. The 49-year-old interpreter who will once again put himself in the shoes of Batman, charges against the filming of ‘The Justice League’ which he classifies as “horrible”.

“A very, very, very tough experience,” Affleck begins by saying of the popular Joss Whedon movie. The actor is sincere with the public and reveals that the strong pressure for his character led him to relapse into alcohol consumption and cancel his appearance in the solo movie of ‘Batman’ that was already closed. “It was a bad experience due to a host of things: my own life, my divorce, always being too far away, combining schedules and then the personal tragedy of Zack Snyder who lost one of his daughters,” he begins by saying.

“Having to re-record scenes. It was the worst experience. It was all I didn’t like about that. It was at that moment that I said, ‘I’m not going to do this anymore.’ And not because ‘The League of Justice’ was bad because it could have been anything “, adds the actor and current partner of Jennifer Lopez in statements for ‘Los Angeles Time’.

Will be batman again

Ben Affleck revealed in an interview for ‘Herald Sun’ that he will revert to being Batman in ‘The Flash’, the upcoming DC superhero movie. “I’ve never said this, but maybe my favorite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman I’ve done have been in the movie ‘The Flash.’ I hope they keep the integrity of what we did because I thought it was cool and really interesting and different, but not in an incongruous way the character, “he says of the shoot.