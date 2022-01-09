Ben Affleck confirms his retirement as Batman after ‘The Flash’ and affirms that the film has “my favorite scenes” as the DC superhero

Ben affleck ceased to be Batman in January 2019, but later returned to the character for ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ and agreed to return to being Gotham’s superhero in ‘The Flash’ despite the fact that just months before he said he would never play it again. Now the actor has confirmed that it will be your last time, also making it clear how much he has enjoyed bringing this mythical character back to life.

The actor, whom we can currently see in ‘The Tender Bar’, has given an interview to the Herald Sun in which he commented on how satisfied he has been with his participation in ‘The Flash’, to the point that maybe your favorite scenes giving life to Batman are in that movie:

I’ve never said this – it’s just off the press – but maybe my favorite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman I’ve done, are in the movie ‘The Flash’. I hope they keep the integrity of what we did because I thought it was cool and really interesting, different, but not in a way that is incongruous with the character. Who knows? They may decide it doesn’t work, but when I went and did it, it was a lot of fun, satisfying, and encouraging. And I thought “Wow, I think I’ve finally figured it out.”

Remember that Ben Affleck’s Batman will not be the only incarnation of the character that we see in ‘The Flash’, since Michael keaton, who recently confessed why he did not want to participate in ‘Batman Forever’, is also going to recover his version of the DC superhero.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, ‘The Flash’ is shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic events of 2022. If there are no last changes, it will premiere next November 4th.