Ben Affleck confesses that criticism against his Batman affected him a lot: “I felt hurt”

MADRID, Jan 9 (CulturaOcio) –

Ben affleck was chosen by Zack snyder to bring the dark knight to life in the movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, released in 2016. His signing caused a wave of criticism (and an avalanche of memes) that, as the actor now confesses, affected him more than he wanted to acknowledge at the time.

The interpreter was sincere on The Howard Stern Show. “I felt hurt. I felt less hurt than I would have been 10 years before. But it hurt me“, he confessed.

“I thought it was an interesting idea, but at that moment I realized that this was going to become a request. Everyone was going to make a request. Seriously, Hundreds of thousands of people signed a damn petition. Don’t you have something better to do with your day than sign petitions? But, Ironically, the reason I agreed is that I wanted to make a movie for my children, especially my son., that they see it and feel proud, “he added, referring to the petition that was launched so that Affleck will not play Batman.

Despite criticism, the actor returned to portray Batman in Zack Snyder’s Suicide Squad, Justice League and Justice League. In addition, he will resume the role of the superhero in The Flash, film that will hit theaters in November and that, as confirmed by the Affleck, it will be the farewell to your incarnation of the dark knight.

In 2016 Zack Snyder did not hesitate to defend the star. “I think Ben Affleck is a good Batman. I didn’t want a little Batman. Ben is around 1.93 but with boots he is 1.98“he explained to Bloomberg.

Affleck has a very tight schedule. The artist will star in Hypnotic under the command of Robert Rodriguez; as well as a sequel to The Accountant. Deep Water is pending release and will soon direct and head Ghost Army and Witness for the Prosecution.