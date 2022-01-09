Ben Affleck almost played Superman

Long ago, director Kevin Smith wrote a Superman movie to star his friend Ben Affleck.

Ben affleck will always be remembered as the Batman from Zack snyder, so it is curious that there was a moment when he could play Superman, the other great hero of Dc comics.

Remember that Ben affleck put on the suit of Superman in the film Hollywoodland 2006, as he played George reeves, who starred in the television series titled Adventures of Superman between 1952 and 1958. Although that does not count.

Now Kevin smith reveals details of his frustrated adaptation of the Iron Man:

I was writing it for Ben Affleck. He was trained hard, I think he was hired for Armageddon. He’s a fucking giant, like he’s built like a superhero, built like a giant action figure, particularly with the height. And then he puts the muscles there too.

So in my head and heart, it was always Ben Affleck as Superman and Michael Rooker as Lex Luthor. Jon Peters told myself: He has the eyes of Sean Penn in Death Penalty (1995), he has anguished eyes, the eyes of a murderer. And I was like: Dude, it’s Superman. You know, that’s not how most people think of Superman. But he wanted to reinvent it. I wanted something bold, graphic, and grown-up. He basically wanted what Zack Snyder finally did.

Now he will repeat once more as Batman.

At the end, Ben affleck years later he played Daredevil and then to Batman in several movies and will now make one last appearance in The Flash which will be released on November 4, 2022. So we will be left wanting to know what he would look like as Superman, but at least he has been a great superhero of Marvel Y Dc comics. Something that very few people can say.

Would you have liked to see a Kevin Smith movie about Superman starring Ben Affleck? Leave us your comments in the opinion section.