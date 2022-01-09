‘Batman’, ‘Thor’, ‘Top Gun’ return and Jared Leto’s Morbius appears

After a 2021 in which Spider-Man: No Way Home caused the return of the spectators to the cinema -although far from the figures of Avengers: Endgame in 2019- Hollywood relies again for 2022 on superheroes -since Morbius to Batman, Thor or Spider-Man– and in long-awaited sequels, such as those of Avatar or Top Gun.

The first to arrive in the rooms will be Morbius, which will finally premiere in January after a year and a half of several postponements due to the pandemic. Jared Leto takes on the role of Dr Michael Morbius or the living vampire in which it will be the first feature film of this Marvel anti-hero.

After years of production and delays, the second installment of ‘Avatar’ could arrive in December.

In March another of the most anticipated will arrive, the new Batman, with Robert Pattinson as the bat man, accompanied by Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano or Andy Serkis, under the direction of Matt Reeves.

Another that returns is Thor / Chris Hemsworth in the sequel to Ragnarok (2017), which left him sitting on the throne of Asgard, although in search of a place in which to establish his people. While, Dr Strange will plunge fully into the Multiverse of madness in an installment in which Sam Raimi returns to the world of superheroes after his experience with Tobey Macguire’s Spider-Man and in which Benedict Cumberbatch will be accompanied by the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). That will be in May.

30 years later, Tom Cruise is still wearing leather jackets.



We will have to wait until November to see Wakanda Forever, the sequel to Black Panther, shot after the death of its protagonist, Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa), already December for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, with Jason Momoa as the marine superhero and Nicole Kidman as her mother, Atlanna.

But there is a film that can spoil the party for superheroes and it is the second installment of the highest grossing film in history, Avatar. The story takes place 14 years after the original.

More dinosaurs, ‘Fantastic Animals’ and Agatha Christie to make it through the year.

Another great comeback is that of Top Gun, one of Tom Cruise’s most famous movies, which gets back into Maverick’s skin. He is a military pilot and continues to defy the orders of his superiors, in this case Ed Harris. Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm also feature in the film. And in September another helping of Cruise, in the seventh installment of Mission: Impossible..

And Hollywood continues to live with sequels and not just superheroes. Jurassic World 3, with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, is the continuation of The Fallen Kingdom (2018), which was directed by JA Bayona. Dinosaurs and their difficult coexistence with humans will hit screens in June, while the new “Downton Abbey” movie, with its British elegance and its wonderful actors (Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Joane Froggart and Hugh Bonneville) will be released in March.

In april will arrive Fantastic animals: The secrets of Dumbledore, third installment of the saga created by JK Rowling and that it is a prequel to the world of Harry Potter. And although it is not a sequel, it is a remake of a famous and highly adapted novel, Death on the Nile, one of the most popular of Agatha Christie that arrives at the cinema in February from the hand of Kenneth Branagh.

While, the world of animation It comes loaded this year and among the planned titles it stands out Lightyear, the prequel to toy story starring the fantastic pilot doll. It will be released in the second half of the year, while the second installment of Sonic, adaptation of the popular video game, will arrive in April. There will also be Super Mario Bros and the funny Minions.