Bad news for the Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022

Motorola has been doing things very well in the high range for a few months. We cannot say the same for the mid-range, which continues to be below other brands such as Xiaomi, Samsung or realme. Today we have fresh news about the Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022, a device that could be presented in the coming weeks. Their characteristics are pretty standard and the inclusion of the touchpen it is not enough to alleviate a bad decision in another aspect.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 Leaked Features

The leaks currently reveal almost all the internal details of this new Moto G Stylus 2022. The most striking thing about the terminal is that it arrives with a stylus or S-Pen inside the body that can be pulled out to interact with the screen.

Beyond some Samsung model this is something that does not exist in the market, as no brand bets on it. Motorola’s stylus is not as advanced as SamsungIt simply has a tip that is capable of interacting with the screen precisely.

The leaked features speak of a 6.78-inch FullHD + screen with refresh rate of 90 Hz. They are interesting figures for a mid-range, although it does not advance compared to the same model launched in 2021.

Your processor will be a MediaTek Helio G85 which will arrive along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It is a fairly standard performance that will allow users to play certain games and achieve a base performance to navigate and use applications.

The rear camera will offer a module with 3 sensors: 50, 8 and 2 MP. You don’t expect great things from this camera, although it should take all decent ones within its price range. The front camera will offer a 16 MP sensor.

It arrives with Android 11 and not with Android 12

Motorola makes a major launch mistake again. The Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 will arrive with Android 11. Yes, it will launch in 2022 and will have Android 11. The good news is that it won’t take long to update to Android 12, although this will be your first and last operating system update.

Why is Motorola doing this? The reason seems pretty clear: so you don’t have to worry about future updates. If the Moto G Stylus 2022 launches with Android 12 Motorola would be almost forced to promise Android 13.

Thus Motorola You can tell that the device has already had a major software update and that it is sufficient. It is a trick that any user who is minimally interested in Android updates does not like anything.

Motorola has renewed its Stylus series with a fairly normal device that has few incentives beyond a possible new design and a few changes. Whether it is interesting or not will have to be judged by the market when it is presented, probably at the end of January.