Baby is abandoned on the street and is crushed by a truck in Edomex

State of Mexico.- A newborn baby who was abandoned on the street in the municipality of Tecámac, Mexico state, was crushed by the tires of a truck that passed by the place, the identity of the infant and his parents are unknown.

The events took place around 12:00 in the afternoon of this Tuesday, November 30, in the Los Héroes neighborhood in the municipality of Tecámac, the three-month-old baby was crushed by a truck that circulated in Edomex.

According to police reports, the three-month-old boy was intentionally left on the street by his parents, who fled the scene so they could not be identified.

The baby’s body was wrapped in a blanket so it could not be seen by the driver of the heavy truck.

Elements of the municipal police arrived at the scene and cordoned off the scene. Until now, it has not been possible to establish the identity of the minor or his parents.

The driver of the heavy truck was arrested remaining under the protection of the police to define their responsibilities, so the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico has already started an investigation folder.

