Avengers Infinity War and Endgame as an animated series

The talented illustrator Dmitry Gorzov, also known as Ahriman, has a very peculiar art style that imitates the animation style of the anime series of the 80s. This style of art characterizes his fanarts, among which we can find some scenes from Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, like the iconic Iron Man snap.

The first time Ahriman published a fanart Avengers was November 2018, the same year it was released Avengers: Infinity War in movie theaters. In this fanart we can see Thanos with the characteristic style of Ahriman, in the scene where he decides to sacrifice Gamora to obtain the soul gem in Vormir.

Avengers: Endgame premiered in 2019 but it took another year for Dmitry Gorzov to show us another fanart based on the Russo brothers movies, as in February 2020 they showed another illustration of Thanos. This illustration is based on the scene from Avengers: Infinity War in which Thanos Defeat the Guardians of the Galaxy.

However, the best work Ahriman has presented to us is his Iron Man fanart in Avengers: Endgame, where he portrays the moment of the iconic final snap while Tony Stark tells Thanos that he is Iron Man. This fanart was posted to celebrate the birthday of Robert Downey Jr., who played Iron Man in the MCU.

If you like the work of Ahriman o Dmitry Gorzov I recommend that you take a tour of his social networks, as the artist has more than 800 illustrations that cover fanarts of movies, television series, video games and even moments from real life.