Asia, a timeless inspiration in fashion and trends

EFE / EPA / FRANCK ROBICHON / Archive



Madrid, Jan 9 (EFE) .- Marked eyeliner, middle parted bows, flat platforms, kimonos and satin dresses reminiscent of the “qipaos” show that Asian aesthetics set trends through garments, makeup or hairstyles that look from Halle Berry to Ariana Grande or Rosalía.

From millennial clothing, makeup or hairstyles in Asian countries to causing a sensation among public figures, catwalks and fashion stores: Asia is a recurring and timeless inspiration that, under reverted garments or styles, becomes a stylistic vein that dictates trends.

Since they burst in 2010 with designs only suitable for the most daring, kimonos have managed to open a gap in everyday outfits. Since then, they have become a wardrobe that has managed to survive the seasons and trends under different patterns, prints and fabrics.

Just a few weeks ago, actress Halle Berry posed in a kimono by the Spanish designer Teresa Helbig, while Marta Ortega appeared on the 80th birthday of her father Amancio Ortega with a black robe-type kimono that, more than five years later, Zara follows launching for sale as if it were one more basic.

Its democratization is such that some firms are emphatically betting on the garment, as is the case of the designer Isabel Gomila, who after years creating party clothes consolidated her firm dedicating it to making unique kimonos.

ASIA IN MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLES

On a complexion lightened by white bases, the shadows in red tones constituted the regulatory makeup for the “maikos”, apprentices of the “geishas” in Japan. These types of shadows are now replacing natural or totally black tones, which have dominated makeup trends in recent decades.

Among the followers of this makeup are from the Salvatore Ferragamo fashion show to the model Emily Ratajowski, as well as Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie or Angela Basset or Lucy Boynton, who bet on the shadow in red tones of Asian inspiration to go to red carpets that They range from the Grammys to the Golden Globes.

Although of contemporary inspiration and fixed among the protagonists of “anime” series and also among Korean women, the two high buns have established themselves as a star hairstyle for which they bet from Ariana Grande to Rosalía or Bad Gyal, who on several occasions bet for this hairstyle that divides the hair into two equal sections to hold it in two high buns.

“QIPAOS” AND “GETA” SANDALS

In motifs of flora or birds and on generally satin fabrics, the “qipaos”, one of the crossed dresses that constitute part of the traditional Chinese clothing, open ground among the trends as one more dress. Fastened by brackets and of different lengths, this traditional Chinese dress seduces fashionistas.

From Gala González, who also launches four different versions of this suit in her signature “Amlul”, to the “it gir” par excellence, Alexa Chung bet on the “qipao”, which has also been added, in a leather version, Kim Kardashian.

With a platform, square toe and toe, the Japanese “geta” sandals become a reference of inspiration for large brands and a footwear for day-to-day life, in a phenomenon that social networks baptize as “flaform” and that, in Actually, it drinks from this millenary model of footwear, which was originally made with wooden soles.

Marni, Kenzo, Jacquemus or even Camper and Zara are some of the stores that have replicated this traditional Japanese model to present it as the fashionable footwear alternative for the summer season, in versions of different materials and colors and with platforms of different heights.

Maria Muñoz Rivera