Antivirals: Little Cellists

Everyone has, or should have, corners of the Internet that they do not share with anyone in their physical life, strange and hyper-specialized corners of digital existence. That of the writer Mercedes Cebrián, as she confesses in Cooked and cello (Random House Literature) are the videos of music prodigies, specifically the little cellists who show off their early skills on YouTube. Cebrián follows accounts called Little Cello Man, The Little Cellist or Lucy the Little Musician and fears that those wunderkinder are spoiled when reaching the wunderpuberty and end a “outcast and marginal” life, playing the harmonica in an Arizona bar and reminiscing about when they went to star soloists.

‘Daughters of the Resistance’ Seix Barral

STORIES OF RESISTANCE

Oddly enough, there are still personal stories to tell about the Shoah, some as exciting as those told by Judy Batalion in Daughters of the Resistance (Seix Barral). Batalion, who is Canadian and the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, almost by chance discovered a little book written in Yiddish that revealed stories like that of Renia Kukielka, a Polish woman who decided to join the Jewish resistance group Libertad the day she saw a Nazi officer throw a Jewish baby and split his skull in two. Or that of Bela Hazan, who took advantage of her work as a Gestapo translator to filter key information. Or that of Vitka Kempner, who managed to get in and out of the Warsaw ghetto and managed to arm 200 Jews with smuggled pistols and help them flee through the forests. Batalion, who is also the author of a memoir on intergenerational trauma, researched little-told stories of women who put themselves in danger to face the Nazis and has woven them together in the form of a novel. Steven Spielberg bought the rights to the text when it had not even been written yet, so this time you can say that of “the book that moved Spielberg.”

Cover of ‘Bluets’ Three points

UNPROTECTED OF ANY BLUE

If the last two years have taught us anything, it is that the human brain has difficulty processing more than one catastrophe at a time. Perhaps that is why when the sixth wave of the covid got out of hand, the media stopped talking about the shortage problems, but that is still there. One very specific shortage that is already being noticed in art supply stores is that of the color blue. Some 50 or 60 ingredients are needed to produce a specific pigment, and specifically those used to produce the blue tones are proving difficult to come by due to a combination of macroeconomic reasons and a series of specific disasters, such as a plant fire. company of BASF’s polymers in Germany, which supplies materials to almost all of Europe. Any artist contemplating entering their blue stage should consider a pivot to other shades. Meanwhile, this missing blue seems something out of Bluets, Maggie Nelson’s poetic mini-essay about her obsession with the color blue published a few months ago by Tres Puntos and L’Altra, and where phrases like this appear: “I don’t want to wish for blue things and God protects me from any blueness”.

Bardem in ‘Ser los Ricardos’ EFE

BARDEM AND AN ANSWER IN THREE ACTS

Since it became known that Javier Bardem was going to play the Cuban Desi Arnaz in Be the Ricardo, Aaron Sorkin’s film, a controversy arose around the representation, with some voices accusing Bardem of usurping a role that could have been for a Cuban-American actor. The interpreter was asked about that in The Hollywood Reporter and almost more interesting than his answers is the pace with which he gave them. In the first instance, before the questions of the journalist Bardem, he wonders why these questions only affect actors “with accents.” “So what do we do with Meryl Streep playing Margaret Thatcher, with Daniel Day Lewis playing Lincoln?” Another example was very handy: no one complained that the Australian Nicole Kidman played the very American Lucille Ball. Later, surely stung by the question, Bardem again brings up the thorny issue and insists: “Is it that only the Danes are going to be able to play Hamlet?” The next day, and perhaps after consulting his team, which should have feared a media storm on the matter, the actor sent the journalist an email with this text: “I recognize that there are many underrepresented voices and stories that must be told and collectively we should try to give access and opportunities for there to be more Latino stories and storytellers ”.