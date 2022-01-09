Angelina Jolie breaks a cake on Salma Hayek’s face in new video

Angelina Jolie helps Salma Hayek celebrate her birthday with cake. (Photo by Massimo Insabato / Archivio Massimo Insabato / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Salma Hayek’s 55th birthday party seemed like a great time.

The actress was accompanied by her eternal co-star Angelina Jolie for a fun celebration, during which Jolie smashed Hayek’s face right into her birthday cake.

Don’t worry, it was all encouraged by Hayek, who from the event, “My brother @hayekstudio and I trying to teach Angie how to do the Mexican @angelinajolie bite.”

“La mordida” is a Mexican tradition in which the person celebrating their birthday is shoved a cake in the face as a way of taking their first bite. Those around them shout “bite” during the cake ritual.

Earlier this week, Hayek celebrated his birthday in a different way: by in paradise. The Hitman’s wife’s bodyguard The star captioned the photo, taken while Hayek was on a tropical vacation, “Happy 55th birthday to me. Waiting for new adventures #grateful. “

As to Pernicious Actress Jolie, who just opened an Instagram account earlier this summer, shared that her children were getting lost in books.

“End of #Reading Summertime”, the Oscar winner, which featured her children Zahara and Shiloh. “These are some of the favorites in our house. I would love to meet yours. “

Hayek first revealed her friendship with Jolie in December 2019. She shared an Instagram photo of herself with Jolie and her eternal co-star Kumail Nanjiani, writing at the time: “God, how lucky I am… I thought I was only going to work with great actors who played aliens; I didn’t know I was going to befriend incredible human beings. “