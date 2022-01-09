Andrés Guarded broke record set by Hugo Sánchez in Europe

REUTERS / Marcelo Del Pozo

Andrew Saved, Betis midfielder who jumped onto the Vallecas stadium pitch 38 minutes into the match against Rayo, became the Mexican footballer who has played the most games in Europe, with a total of 496.

The left-hander born in Guadalajara 35 years ago, who began his career at Atlas, since he arrived in European football through Deportivo de La Coruña, has also played for Valencia, German Bayer Leverkusen, Dutch PSV Eindhoven and Betis .

In the Galician team he participated in 149 games, 70 in the Valencian, seven in the German, 102 in the Dutch and has 168 in the Betic.

“496 games in Europe and those missing”, Published the Betic midfielder after achieving the achievement.

With this Sunday, Guarded leaves behind a myth like Hugo Sánchez, who played 495 games with Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid, Rayo Vallecano and LASK Linz.

On the 20th date of LaLiga Santander 2021-2022, Rayo and the Verdiblancos finished even at the Ciudad Deportiva Fund stadium. Vallecano Ray.

With a goal from Sergio Canales, he began to win the visit at the end of the first half, however, 70 minutes into the second half, Iván Balliu achieved the tie for the locals.

The front Radamel Falcao Rayo Vallecano had the chance to tie the game, but the stick denied him in the 69th minute of the second half.

File image of Rayo Vallecano’s Colombian forward, Radamel Falcao, in a match. EFE / Kiko Huesca



The best player of the match was Iván Balliu. Rayo Vallecano’s defender had a good level by scoring 1 goal.

Sergio Canales was another of the key players. The Betis midfielder scored 1 goal, made 25 key passes and searched the opposite goal 3 times.

It was a game with many fouls and with numerous interruptions. There were several reprimands: Sergio Canales, Andrés Guardado, Óscar Valentín and Rui Silva. Alex Moreno was sent off for a direct red card in the 34th minute of the first half.

The Rayo technician, Andoni Iraola, proposed a 4-5-1 formation with Luca Zidane in goal; Iván Balliu, Esteban Saveljich, Alejandro Catena and Fran García on the defensive line; Santi Comesaña, Óscar Valentín, Isaac Palazón, Randy Nteka and Óscar Trejo in the middle; and Radamel Falcao in the attack.

For its part, the team of Manuel Pellegrini He took to the court with a 4-5-1 scheme with Rui Silva under all three posts; Héctor Bellerín, Marc Bartra, Edgar González and Álex Moreno in defense; Guido Rodríguez, William Carvalho, Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir and Cristian Tello in the midfield; and Borja Iglesias up front.

Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz He was the referee who directed the match at the Ciudad Deportiva Fund stadium. Vallecano Ray.

Rayo’s next match in the championship will be as a visitor against Barcelona, while the Verdiblancos will host Alavés.

The local is in seventh place with 31 points and 9 wins, while the visitor reached 34 units and placed third in the tournament.

