Álvaro Morales and the decision that opened the doors to him on television

Álvaro Morales came to ESPN after a casting he found out about thanks to the Raúl del Campo Training Center (Photo: Captura / ESPN)

The race of Alvaro Morales ESPN has had all kinds of ups and downs, because despite growing rapidly within the company, there was a period of time in which his projection had been stagnant, until he was able to boost his leading role at the debate tables and become one of the most popular voices on Mexican sports television.

All this road would have had a very different route if in 2003 he had not passed the casting of the television station, one where he was surrounded by several enthusiastic journalists who served as competition, but who were in charge of marking thanks to a detail that only he noticed.

Due to the sports knowledge with which he came to the test, was able to correct an error present in the exercise and that caught the attention of the recruiting team, who mentioned that he had been the only candidate to notice.

Álvaro Morales claims to be one of the highest paid sports figures in Mexico (Photo: Twitter @ IsmaelRdz33)

“Some colleagues from the Raúl del Campo that there is going to be a casting of ESPN in Tlalnepantla ”, Morales revealed during an interview for Javier Alarcón’s YouTube channel, in which he showed his surprise since he had never gone so far since his arrival in Mexico.

“It was the last day of castings and I have to be the penultimate. (…) It was the simulation of a SportsCenter newscast and as I knew about American sports, I already had a competitive advantage, “said the sports analyst before revealing the key.

“They gave us an America game, then three baseball games and another American football game. In one of the baseball games there was a mistake, it said ‘the Dominican Carlos Lee’, then I asked if I had to say it as is, because this is not Dominican, he is Panamanian”, He sentenced Alvaro Morales to recruiters.

Álvaro Morales had his first program on ESPN before the pandemic, called Calla y Hear (Photo: Screenshot / ESPN)

This statement of The Wizard He caught the attention of those present, because according to his words, more than 100 people had passed and no one had noticed that error, so from that moment he called the attention of the company for the eventual hiring.

The initial offer that ESPN made at that time was for a reporter and with a salary of 8 thousand pesos a month, a figure that was below what he perceived in the newspaper where he worked, so according to his words, he occupied the difference to access television, where he ended up having a long career.

Since then Alvaro Morales has grown as a reporter, host and analyst within the American company, to the point of landing his own program before the COVID-19 pandemic, when he was awarded the program Shut up and listen.

Álvaro Morales started out as a fervent fan of Cruz Azul, until in 2018 he changed his team to America (Photo: Instagram / alvaritomorales)

In different emissions when you are a driver of Spicy Soccer, the sports analyst has been listed as one of the characters Industry Top, which refers to its popularity and ability to ignite any discussion table with arguments.

Similarly, he has been heard to say that today is one of the highest paid analysts on Mexican sports television, so that salary sacrifice that he made in the distant 2003 multiplied in each contract renewal, of which he also talks during the talk with Alarcón.

He currently heads stellar debate programs and is on a par with Jose Ramon Fernandez Y David faitelson. He is also present in some broadcasts as a narrator and has participations as an analyst in sections of Sportscenter.

