All Marvel movies released in 2022

Curiously, this movie has not seen one, but two leaked from its script on the internet. We cannot be sure that they are the true ones, but, apparently, the film has also suffered reshoots important and hence the delay to May.

Don’t worry, what are we not going to do to you? spoilers nor tell you the full possible argument.

What we can say, and the trailer confirms, is that alongside Stephen Strange, Wong and America Chavez, The scarlet witch appears and that the film connects, both with the possibilities of the multiverse opened in the last Spider-Man, and with what happened in the Disney + series Wandavision.

So now you know, if you want to go to the movie well prepared, take a look at the series, if you haven’t seen it yet.

Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8, 2022)

Taika Waikiki revitalized the most mediocre of Marvel’s sagas with Thor: Ragnarok. Apparently, the same humorous, colorful and a bit bizarre tone will paint the new delivery, Thor: Love and Thunder. The formula worked and obviously they are not going to change it.

Little is known about the film yet and we do not have a trailer yet, but we can anticipate that Natalie Portman will have an important role What Lady thor, a storyline that has already been seen in the comics.

On top of that, we’ll be seeing regular characters from the saga again, like Korg, who will continue to be the comic relief, while Tessa Thomson will once again don Valkyria’s armor.

The casting couldn’t be more full of talent and big names: Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Russel Crowe, Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill, Chris Pratt… Without a doubt, just by power, it impresses.

In summer we will see if it is up to the task.

Black Panther 2: Wakanda forever (November 11, 2022)

The unexpected death of Chadwick Boseman, the main actor who gave life to T’Challa, has necessarily made this second part of Black panther have many changes from previous success.

Again, not much is known about the plot, but we won’t see the original Black Panther. The study has already confirmed that They are not going to replace Boseman with another actor, nor are they going to recreate him digitally.

The rumors are many. What if we will see the past of Wakanda, that if the mythical villain of the comics, Kraven the Hunter will appear or that, even, there would be connections with Spider-Man.

One of the most well-founded rumors is that will be introduced to Namor, king of Atlantis and rival of Wakanda in the comics.

We will see how it ends and how they approach the enormous change that does not have the main actor.

As you can see, this 2022 we will be able to calm the craving for Marvel movies that, along with the new series that are coming (She-hulk Y MoonKnight) show that the superhero genre is not running out.