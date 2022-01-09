In this Genshin Impact guide you will find all the necessary information about the reward codes for January 2022: how to redeem them and which ones are available.

Genshin Impact starts 2022 with a few new features, but what does not change are promo codes that he uses to throw periodically.

These codes allow get a lot of useful prizes, like free protogems and more valuable rewards. Today we see what codes are available in January.

All Genshin Impact Codes in January 2022: Redeem Free Protogems and Other Rewards

At the moment, there is only one code available in January 2022, but we will update the list with those that miHoYo will launch as the days go by, if there are new ones.

Remember to redeem them as soon as possible, since many are temporary and expire after a few days. At the moment you have up to 50 protogems at your disposal with this code.

GENSHINGIFT – 50 Protogems and 3 Hero Wits

How to redeem codes on Genshin Imapct

We tell you how to redeem the codes both through the game itself and through the web: Through the game: Access the main menu – Select “settings” – Go to “account” – From there you will see the option of “redemption code ”.

You can also redeem them through the web. Following the instructions is extremely simple, do not hesitate to access the web to follow the easy procedure.

