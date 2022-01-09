Actors who had their first movie role in a horror movie

Films that use horror for their stories tend to have the losers since those within this genre are not usually recognized as masterpieces, although there is one or another exception. While drama is often seen as something more serious and difficult to execute, in horror we find great performances that have gone unnoticed and, believe it or not, it has always been a good catapult for new talents in cinema. This is how some of today’s most recognized actors began their careers, whether in films that still resonate with audiences or in titles that did not become so famous over time.

These films may not be appreciated by the Hollywood elite, but their entertaining, surprising and, in no way, terrifying tales continue to draw audiences with each release. It is very rare to find a movie of this type at the big awards shows, but it will always be fun to go back in time and find that some of the heavyweights of the industry had their first roles in them. For many of the actors who today have received awards or starred in some of the highest grossing films of all time, horror films became the platform where their careers began in a way that, in some cases, caused a great impression. Perhaps not so much in others, but it still allowed them to make themselves known and get new roles.

Names like Jamie Lee Curtis and Kevin Bacon had to start somewhere and we know that they would not be where they are now were it not for the fact that at the time they were looking for their first jobs in the cinema they received a role in a film of this genre that it’s still pretty underrated. All the names on this list belong to actors who are well known in the business, popular culture icons, and even Oscar winners, but we tried to focus a little more on other actors that you probably didn’t know about. And thanks to the horror films in which they participated when they were very young, they were able to start their careers within the cinema, giving way to the filmographies that they have today.

These actors made their big screen debut in a horror movie:

Chloë Grace Moretz

Chloë Grace Moretz was so young she couldn’t even get in to see the remake she was old enough to go see the 2005 remake of Terror in Amityville – 23% who starred alongside Ryan Reynolds. This was a remake of the 1979 classic film of the same name, which was based on a book that was supposed to be the true story of the Lutz family from New York. The film was a failure, but it did not affect in any way the future that the promising actress would have in Hollywood, whom we have always seen on the screen showing her talent.

Hilary swank

Many good actors of today appeared when they were very young in the episodes of the series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but before the television success there was a movie, Buffy, The Vampire Slayer – 35%, who also managed to catapult the occasional actor. In the 1992 release, Hilary Swank played Kimberly Hannah, one of Buffy’s friends in the movie, who is way smarter than other characters in an average horror movie and even manages to pack in some really hilarious moments. The film also had other young actors like Ben Affleck, but only Swank appeared in the credits for his role.

Henry cavill

Where do you think the Man of Steel star started – 55% and The Witcher – 100%? Well, in Hellraiser: Hellworld – 20%, one of the many entries in the horror franchise. Here, Henry Cavill plays Mike, a somewhat moronic character who is more concerned with having sex than the danger his friends are in when people start disappearing. To credit Cavill, the arrogant and obsessed portrayal of himself as “pretty boy” does it very well. The character is genuinely hateful and it’s refreshing when he finally meets his death in a horrible way.

Jennifer Aniston

A year before she was cast in the very successful sitcom Friends, Jennifer Aniston made her big screen debut in The Cursed Duende – 25%, a movie that was described as a horror comedy. The film received terrible reviews after its release, and it’s a project Aniston herself wants to forget. Surprisingly, it became a franchise despite the negative reception and despite that Jennifer Aniston, who did not appear in any of them, became a recognized actress.

Johnny depp

Nightmare on Hell Street – 94% is a classic of the genre, but it also introduced the world to Johnny Depp, one of the most unique and talented actors of his generation. It wasn’t such a small role, as Depp plays Glen, the main character’s boyfriend. Glen’s character is best remembered for having one of the most infamous death scenes in the series in which Freddy throws him onto a mattress, resulting in a huge and bizarre waterfall of blood (depending on how you look at it) than covers the room.

Leonardo Dicaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio’s first role was that of Josh in Critters 3 – 0%, a direct-to-video sequel to the horror comedy series. It wasn’t as well received as the first two, but it will always be remembered as DiCaprio’s debut. However, it wouldn’t take long for DiCaprio to be recognized for his talent, as two years later, at age 19, he would receive an Academy Award nomination for his work on Who Does Gilbert Grape Love? – 89% in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Matthew McConaughey and Renée Zellweger

Massacre in Texas: The Next Generation – 17% is such a bad sequel and its script so terrible that it could have buried any attempt to get an actor’s career off the ground. However, that’s when both Matthew McConaughey and Renée Zellweger got noticed. In fact, it is thanks to them that people return to this installment of the franchise; at the time it was filmed they were both a couple of unknown actors but in the next couple of years they became stars. Not only did the public pay a little more attention, but the studio decided to relaunch the film, which still failed, to try to capitalize on their names.

Paul rudd

Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers – 6% may be one of the worst movies in the Halloween franchise, but it’s the one that introduced us to Paul Rudd and that’s enough. The fifth sequel to the franchise that grew out of the John Carpenter classic was a production nightmare, and the final product proves it. Still, Rudd’s performance as Tommy Doyle makes at least one thing enjoyable: Tommy was the kid in the original Halloween and in the years since, he has become obsessed with Michael Myers and a mysterious cult. It was a flop, but Rudd would rise to fame later that year for his role in No Idea.

Tom Hanks

In the 1980s, it came He Knows You’re Alone when horror movies were still relatively new, and the director Armand mastroianni admitted he wanted to emulate the Halloween slasher – 94% from 1978. The film follows a young bride as she is attacked by a maniac who once murdered his unfaithful bride on her wedding day. This one can seem slow and laborious at times and features some particularly charming and enigmatic characters, including one named Elliot, played by then-young and completely unknown Tom Hanks.

