a ‘storie’ rekindles the rumors

Social media is wonderful. Especially when the ‘celebs’ make mistakes in their publications (because they are also human, all is said). Although, of course, if you are a Hollywood star and you are being related to one of the most famous singers in the world, things get complicated … What has happened is that Chris Evans has deleted a ‘storie’ moments after posting it on his Instagram profile. The reason? Fans have begun to conspire about what Selena appeared in a reflection and, indeed, she was the one who was recording the video, thus confirming their relationship. They have spun very fine, of course, but one statement must always be kept in mind: when the river sounds, water carries.

The rumors about whether they are together began only a couple of weeks ago, when the actor began to follow the singer on social networks. She has not given him ‘follow back’ to this day, which also seems suspicious to us …. Of course, we are aware that the viral photos that were compared of both, supposedly coming from the same restaurant and the same study of music, they did not correspond to the dates. But for Chris to upload a story and delete it right after the rumors started again is, to say the least, weird.

In the aforementioned publication that has rekindled the gossip, he appears on the piano, demonstrating his musical gifts, and, supposedly, the reflection of a woman seen in a corner is Selena Gomez.

Yes, the fans have returned to spin very fine, but why else would Evans erase it shortly after publishing it? We will wait seated and eager for them to confirm or deny this supposed rapprochement between the two. It would be the perfect ‘plot twist’ to end this 2021!

