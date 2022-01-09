A simulator for “Being an electrician”, Electrician Simulator is coming to Xbox

If you thought you had seen everything in this video game … sit down I’m going to tell you a story. We have already seen games that turn us into farmers, goats or even pigeons that literally shit on people. Not to mention the underworld that is within Steam, that there already the thing rises of level in the bizarre thing.

Today we can tell you about Electrician Simulator, a game that lets you put yourself in the shoes of an electrician. If your idea for the future has always been to change the light bulbs to your neighbor Pepi the fifth, this is your game. Jokes aside, according to its authors this game comes complete with:

An electrifying race.

Various tasks to perform.

A wide range of skills available.

Various useful tools.

Possibility of expanding your workshop.

Electrician Simulator is coming to Xbox

The Ultimate Games proposal was first released on Steam in prologue format, you can find it by searching for Electrician Simulator – First Shock. Now the full version of the game will arrive sometime this year on PC, and later about the end of the year or early 2023 to Xbox consoles.