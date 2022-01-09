A simulator for “Being an electrician”, Electrician Simulator is coming to Xbox
If you thought you had seen everything in this video game … sit down I’m going to tell you a story. We have already seen games that turn us into farmers, goats or even pigeons that literally shit on people. Not to mention the underworld that is within Steam, that there already the thing rises of level in the bizarre thing.
Today we can tell you about Electrician Simulator, a game that lets you put yourself in the shoes of an electrician. If your idea for the future has always been to change the light bulbs to your neighbor Pepi the fifth, this is your game. Jokes aside, according to its authors this game comes complete with:
- An electrifying race.
- Various tasks to perform.
- A wide range of skills available.
- Various useful tools.
- Possibility of expanding your workshop.
Electrician Simulator is coming to Xbox
The Ultimate Games proposal was first released on Steam in prologue format, you can find it by searching for Electrician Simulator – First Shock. Now the full version of the game will arrive sometime this year on PC, and later about the end of the year or early 2023 to Xbox consoles.
The game will be distinguished by its refinement and attention to detail. We put great emphasis on lighting, making sure it always looks realistic. The gameplay is based directly on the actual work done by electricians, but we’re also introducing some simplifications as great, relaxing fun is our top priority. We are confident that Electrician Simulator will appeal to both electrical specialists and gamers who are not very familiar with the subject.
This is the first game to take such a realistic approach to the field of electricity and the essential, everyday work of electricians. The exact release date for PC has yet to be set, but the game will most likely make its debut in the next few months. Later, in 2022 or 2023, Electrician Simulator will also appear on consoles.