a man celebrated the birthday of his puppies and is tender on social networks

The video of a man celebrating the birthday of his puppies in the street quickly circulated on social networks and touched thousands of users who soon wished him well for such a beautiful gesture.

This doggy birthday was recorded in Bucaramanga, Colombia, where the homeless man named José Luis Matos, alias El Choco, did not pay tribute to his four-legged companions.

Choco placed colorful bonnets on them while the two dogs were lying next to their owner, who opens a box and takes out a small cake and places two candles on it.

Read: Graves with QR code to remember the deceased

The subject begins to sing happy birthday to them and even applauds happily watching their pets celebrate one more year of life. Finally, in the last part, the man is seen cutting a piece for each member of the family and before eating his piece, he is seen drying his tears.

In the video published on the networks, it can be seen, despite the few resources he has, the happiness that this man produces for his two dogs. Hundreds of people reacted to the moving scene: “What a wonderful human being, let’s all cry together because good deeds deserve tears of happiness. God bless you always, “wrote a netizen.

Another complimented the attitude: “I assure you, he has better company than many of us.” “How a video can make me feel so sad. This real man has already won heaven ”.

Read: “I passed the test”: Kim Kardashian after law degree

“That man deserves every good and beautiful thing that his heart desires, that man deserves happiness, hugs, brotherhood, that man won heaven without a doubt and his furry friends too,” was another reaction.

Several users have commented that the man walks through that area of ​​Colombia in search of food for him and his dogs, because they never leave him alone, they are a united family. Likewise, a group of people are organized to find the whereabouts of the homeless man who celebrated the birthday of his puppies in order to support him as much as possible.