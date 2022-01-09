A company offers $ 5,000 to quit within two weeks of starting work as a strategy to secure job commitment

None of the 38 new hires have accepted compensation. The CEO of the company affirms that it is a powerful tool in the construction of corporate culture.

In the midst of a job crisis that has affected a variety of sectors in the United States, companies have had to revise their employment policy to encourage workers to stay on the workforce.

A record number of 4.5 million of americans they resigned their positions last November, citing working conditions and insufficient wages among the causes. To keep their teams, employers have developed incentives, such as raising salaries, handing out prizes and even educational benefits.

However, the labor shortage continues into the year and could remain beyond 2022, according to data from a recent survey released by the US Chamber of Commerce.

In this context, a company has undertaken a strategy to encourage your employees to dedicate themselves to the corporate cause and feel part of your team.

Since May 2020, Trainual – a software company specialized in helping small companies to incorporate, train and expand work teams – has offered $ 2,500 to new members to submit their resignation two weeks after starting work, if they have questions about their future with the company.

However, none of the 38 employees who received the proposal accepted the offer.

Faced with the idea that the sum might not be significant, the company raised the amount of compensation to $ 5,000 to exclude that people decide to stay while they look for another job, because their salary would be more beneficial.

CEO Chris Ronzio explained to Business Insider that offering a financial incentive and the power to “quit the company” is a powerful tool in the construction of corporate culture.

“Rejecting the money, choosing to stay, and committing itself sets the stage for a great working relationship,” said the Trainual executive.

Another advantage of this method is that the company will suffer a minor impact if the employee decides to leave his position quickly in exchange for compensation than if he does so when the firm has already invested more in him, and for a longer time.

Meanwhile, those workers who decide to remain in the company do not receive any compensation. “They think staying with us has a much higher value long-term, “Ronzio explained.