8 ways Pokémon Legends: Arceus could change the future of the franchise – Nintenderos

Pokémon Legends: Arceus It is one of the most anticipated games in the franchise for what it will assume in it: an open world and a new approach for all fans of pocket monsters. There are several novelties that this title will include and it will change with respect to previous titles, therefore, Screen Rant has wanted to compile the eight main ways in which this game could change the future of the franchise:

The style of battles. As can be seen in the videos, the combats are more agile and a Pokémon can even carry out several attacks in the same turn.

Capture Pokémon without a battle to use. Pokémon Legends: Arceus introduces this new option where we can directly launch a PokéBall without facing the creature or opt for the classic-style battle.

The Pokémon mounts. The way to ride in Pokémon is deeper and allows you to cross short distances even on paths with some obstacles.

Future titles in the Legends series with other special Pokémon. When it was announced, Pokémon Legends: Arceus seemed like a unique title that was not part of any series. However, with the inclusion of regional shapes and more known details, it seems like it lends itself to other legendary and mythical Pokémon having their own prominence in future titles.

Document the Pokédex at various levels. In classic games, catching a Pokémon is enough to fill its hole in the Pokédex. In this title we must carry out various investigations around the creatures, which can elevate this mission to another level.

Absence of a malicious organization. Unlike the main titles, in Pokémon Legends: Arceus there is no Team Rocket on duty, focusing more on exploration and discovery.

Pokémon with their own reactions and behaviors. If in Sword and Shield we already find the Pokémon by their habitat, it is true that their behavior was practically the same and very limited. On the other hand, in Legends: Pokémon Arceus we see that there are creatures that flee and others that even attack the main character.

A team that accompanies us on the trip. That feeling of going through the adventure alone, mainly without the support of the NPCs, in Pokémon Legends: Arceus will change, with a group of characters that will seek to fulfill a series of missions.

What do you think? Do you think all this can change the future of Pokémon?

