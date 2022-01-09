79th Golden Globe Awards ceremony held in the US

Due to the epidemiological situation, the gala will be without an audience and the usual red carpet at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, at 6:00 p.m. local time.

Fans and other interested parties will be able to follow the details of the delivery of the coveted award, considered the prelude to the Oscars, on the event’s social networks.

The Golden Globe nominees include Dune, Belfast, The Power of the Dog, CODA and The Williams Method, all in the Best Picture (Drama) section.

While the feature films Cyrano, Don’t look up, Licorice Pizza, Tick, tick… BOOM and West Side Story compete in the Comedy or Musical section of the same section.

In the Best Director category, names such as Steven Spielberg, Denis Villenueve and Keneth Branagh stand out, the latter repeating among the contenders for the award in Best Screenplay alongside Aaron Sorkin, Jane Campion, Adam McKay and Paul Thomas Anderson.

Stars of female acting appear in the list of candidates for the Golden Globe in the category of Best Actress (drama), they are Jessica Chastain, Nicole Kidman, Olivia Colman, Kristen Stewart and singer Lady Gaga.

For the part of Comedy or musical, the French Marion Cotillard, Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, Alain Haim, and Rachel Zegler were nominated.

The award for the best male dramatic actor could go to the Oscar-winning Mahershala Ali or Denzel Washington, the singer and producer Will Smith, the Spanish Javier Bardem or the British Benedict Cumberbatch.

For the men aspiring to the award in the Comedy or Musical section Leonardo DiCaprio, Peter Dinklage, Cooper Hoffman, Anthony Ramos and Andrew Garfield.

Among the films aimed at children aspiring to the Golden Globe are Encanto, Luca y Raya and the last dragon; while in the Non-English speaking section, the Spanish feature film Madres paralelas, by the multi-award-winning director Pedro Almodóvar, stands out.

The nominated dramatic television series are Lupine, The Morning Show, Pose, Succession and the successful Korean proposal The Squid Game; and for Comedy or Musical they appear in the list The Great, Hacks, Only murders in the building, Reservation Dogs and Ted Lasso.

They also choose the laureate Jennifer Aniston, Omar Sy, Lee Jung-jae, Elle Fanning and Steve Martin, among others.

