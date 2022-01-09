10 Basics: Writers | NTR Zacatecas .com

The lives of famous writers, one of the professions that filmmakers have liked the most, has been brought to the big screen with biopics and fiction films that have enjoyed the acceptance of the public and specialized critics.

Here are some of them that you can watch in streaming.

These are the 10 writers movies you must see.

1 NERUDA

Director: Pablo Larraín.

They act: Luis Gnecco, Gael García Bernal, Mercedes Morán and Alfredo Castro.

History: In 1948, Pablo Neruda accuses the Chilean government of betraying the communists in congress, so the president orders his capture. The poet flees and becomes a symbol of freedom and literary legend.

Fact: It was considered one of the best foreign films of the year by the National Board of Review; In addition, he received a nomination at the Golden Globes, among other recognitions.

Click on: NETFLIX.

2 MIDNIGHT IN PARIS

Director: Woody Allen.

Starring: Owen Wilson, Marion Cotillard, Rachel McAdams, Corey Stoll and Kurt Fuller.

History: Gil Pender is an aspiring novelist, and for inspiration he travels to Paris, where at night he meets a strange group that makes him travel back in time and meet cultural heroes from the past.

Fact: Winner of an Oscar and a Golden Globe in the category of Best Original Screenplay, in addition to other awards, such as being one of the best films of the year from the American Film Institute (AFI).

Click: AMAZON PRIME VIDEO.

3 THE SECRET WINDOW

Director: David Koepp.

They star: Johnny Depp, John Turturro, Maria Bello, Timothy Hutton, Charles S. Dutton and Len Cariou.

History: Mort Rainey is a writer who is going through a bad time in his life: he is immersed in a divorce process and, in addition, he has lost all his creativity, so he decides to isolate himself and recover his writing.

Fact: Film adaptation based on the novel by Stephen King.

Click on: CINÉPOLIS KLIC.

4 CAPOTE

Director: Bennett Miller.

Starring: Philip Seymour Hoffman, Catherine Keener, Clifton Collins Jr. and Mark Pellegrino.

History: Truman Capote decides to investigate the murder of a family in Kansas, which will lead him to publish his most famous novel: “A Cold Blood.”

Fact: Cheered at the Berlin Film Festival, winner of the Oscars, BAFTAs and Golden Globes in the category of Best Actor for Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Click on: APPLE TV +

5 TOLKIEN

Director: Dome Karukoski.

Starring: Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins, Genevieve O’Reilly, Colm Meaney, Tom Glynn-Carney and Patrick Gibson.

Story: Tolkien explores the search for friendship, love and artistic inspiration at the outbreak of World War, which will lead him to write his novels set in Middle Earth.

Fact: Acclaimed biopic of the writer, linguist, and college professor JRR Tolkien, author of “The Lord of the Rings,” “The Hobbit,” among many other works.

Click: STAR +

6 PASSION FOR LETTERS

Director: Michael Grandage.

They star: Colin Firth, Jude Law, Nicole Kidman.

History: Max Perkins, one of the greatest literary editors of all time, promoted great literary stars such as F. Scott Fitzgerald and Ernest Hemingway. This time Thomas Wolfe.

Fact: The film was in development for 15 years, according to screenwriter John Logan, who first read the book it was inspired by in 1983.

Click: HBO MAX

7 THE LAST TOUR

Director: James Ponsoldt.

Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Jason Segel, Anna Chlumsky.

Story: Rolling Stone magazine reporter David Lipsky interviews acclaimed novelist David Foster for five days after one of his most famous novels, “The Infinite Joke,” was published.

Fact: Released in 2015, the script for this film was blacklisted in 2013, a tally of the year’s “most unliked” scripts for the year.

Click on: APPLE TV +

8 WILDE

Director: Brian Gilbert

Starring: Stephen Fry, Jude Law, Vanessa Redgrave.

History: In a British society full of taboos and prejudices, the life of the famous writer Oscar Wilde turns into chaos when his homosexuality is discovered.

Fact: Producer Marc Samuelson, despite acknowledging that Stephen Fry was the perfect choice to play Oscar Wilde, struggled to obtain funding due to Fry’s lack of star power as an actor.

Get it at: IMPORTED AMAZON DVD.

9 THE INVISIBLE WOMAN

Director: Ralph Fiennes.

They star: Ralph Fiennes, Felicity Jones, Michelle Fairley.

Story: At the peak of his career, 46-year-old writer Charles Dickens meets an 18-year-old girl who becomes his secret lover until the day he dies.

Fact: The film is based on the book “The Invisible Woman”, by Claire Tomalin.

Click on: APPLE TV +

10 TRUE LOVE

Director: Julian Jarrold.

They star: Anne Hathaway, James McAvoy, Julie Walters.

History: Portrait of the life of the young writer Jane Austen and her impossible love affair with Tom Lefroy, a situation that inspired her to write some of her best-known novels worldwide such as “Pride and Prejudice.”

Fact: To prepare for her role, Anne Hathaway learned to play the piano and worked with a dialect coach, due to her being of American descent.

Click: AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

This list of movies are those that can be seen in streaming or purchased in DVD and Blu-Ray formats. Unfortunately, there are many that are worth recommending, but they are not available, so they are outside Las Básicas.