Xiaomi throws the price of the beast that we have recommended the most

The Chinese smartphone comes with one of the most powerful processors on the scene.

Thanks to one of Xiaomi’s offers you can take the POCO F3 with a 50 euro discount. Collapses below 300 euros in its version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, numbers with which you can be calm.

The Chinese device incorporates an AMOLED screen, 5G connectivity and all the power of one of the best processors made by Qualcomm. We tell you everything you need to know.

Buy one of the most recommended

The Xiaomi smartphone arrives with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. Underneath its body is one of the most powerful chips made by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 870. It will move heavy applications and games without problems, you can be calm and enjoy its speed. In this offer it comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.67 “Full HD + 120Hz AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

4,520 mAh battery with fast charging at 33W

USB-C, NFC and 5G

We ran into 3 cameras on the back of this POCO F3: lead a 48 megapixel main sensor, they are accompanied by a wide angle 8 megapixels and a macro sensor 5 megapixels. The Chinese terminal also incorporates a 20 megapixel front camera.

The Asian mobile also comes with a 4,520 mAh battery and a 33W fast charge. You will not leave the house without power again, it will take a few minutes to recover a few hours of use. The Chinese smartphone It also has NFC and 5G technology, it does not lack anything in the connectivity section.

