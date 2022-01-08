Xiaomi confirms the first details of the Redmi K50 series

At the beginning of the week we told you that Xiaomi was already working on the marketing campaign for its new Redmi K50 series. The company has already started publishing the first teasers.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the new series will arrive in february, but has not defined a specific date. Taking into account that the Chinese New Year festival will be between the 1st and 15th of that month, we hope that it will present it from that date.

With its new teaser, Xiaomi has emphasized the charging power and battery of its new range of smartphones. At least the Redmi K50 Pro will arrive with a so-called fast charge Immortal Second Charge Pro + that will offer a power of 120W per cable and they will be powered by a 4,700 mAh battery with an estimated charging time of just 17 minutes.

In addition, it will incorporate a new dual liquid cooling system to dissipate the heat generated by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. This way you are always in optimal condition to perform at your best.

The Redmi K50 series will be exclusive for China. However, at least the Redmi K50 Pro will hit the global market as the future POCO F4. It would not be surprising if the other models also follow the same strategy of going outside of China under the POCO umbrella.

