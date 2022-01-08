World clay pigeon champion dies at 19 after accidentally shooting himself in the abdomen during a hunt

Cristian Ghilli was considered one of the great promises of Olympic shooting.

Christian ghilli, junior world clay pigeon shooting champion, died this Thursday at the age of 19 after accidentally shooting himself while hunting with friends.

The young Italian was taken to hospital, seriously injured, after shooting himself in the abdomen while he bent down to pick up some cartridges during an excursion in the Montecatini Val di Cecina forest, in the city of Pisa, Italy, local media report.

Doctors performed a “desperate abdominal operation” to stop a internal bleeding, but the athlete died that same night.

Several messages of condolences have been sent to his relatives by the Italian Shooting Federation, the International Federation of Sport Shooting and the US Army Shooters Unit, among others.

Ghilli, who was considered one of the great promises of Olympic shooting, was crowned world champion in team and mixed team mode during the Junior Shooting World Cup, held in Lima (Peru) last October. In May 2021, he won three golds at the European Championship in Osjiek, Croatia.