Without shame! Cardi B shares a secret part of her body with everyone

U.S. – Cardi B showed his little mustache in his stories of Instagram, is that the rapper is not ashamed of her body hair. In addition, he wanted to normalize the fact that various women have different types of hair and that there is nothing wrong with that and it should show.

In the images, she was seen with a rather casual look and without wearing absolutely anything of make-up. There he commented that he had an incipient mustache, but that he does not plan to do anything for now. The rapper has shown on several occasions how she usually waxes it with hot wax, this is usually seen in her stories of Instagram to normalize the processes women go through.

With the style that characterizes it, Cardi B I mention that women who have a mustache are more fiery, so they have no problem wearing it. Only when he has to go out to a particular event does he decide to shave it, otherwise he lets it be natural. Something that several women have started to do is that it takes a long time to completely remove it, so it is best to leave it that way.

For the rapper, waxing is something quite common, it is that she has always been in charge of documenting each process that is carried out. Sometimes he decides to suffer with the wax, and at other times he uses methods that are less painful. He even decided to ask his followers for advice on which means was the most efficient, with some recommending sugar waxing.

Although the singer did not think it was the best option, so for now she remains faithful to the traditional methods. As long as you feel like using them: it is that Cardi B she is true to herself and how she feels in the moment. For this reason, we may see her again with her mustache.