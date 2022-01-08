With good feet! How is Maluma’s vacation for the beginning of 2022?

UNITED STATES – As is often the case at the beginning of the year, Maluma seems to be vacant enough to have a few deserved ones holidays. This became especially clear since last year, when the famous colombian He went to some frozen mountains to spend a few days away from everything, in addition to wearing the odd coat of Louis Vuitton before his millions of followers.

However, this year it seems that the Caribbean has opted for a much warmer plan and, unlike 2021, has flaunted what many would identify as “less luxuries.” However, no vacations are complete for Papi Juancho, but they do include some unavoidable treats for his days off. Tastes that, by the way, he has not been afraid to share with his fans and followers in Instagram.

And it is that, recently, Maluma He has made a great post on his official profile called “Vacation 2022”. It is about a reel and shows several of the activities that he has been doing, among which he could not clearly miss the sport or, more specifically, surfing. What if! The Colombian singer is not only looking for a warm sun, but an excellent tropical environment.

Likewise, the Colombian showed that he was in very good company, so it is assumed that the holidays have been taken with his beloved girlfriend, Susana gomez (although he did not reveal the face of the lady in question). On the other hand, it seems that the meditations and the internal search were not lacking either; Well, among the many takes, the paisa also revealed that he was talking to Sadhguru, who is not only your friend, but your guide in many ways.

Meanwhile, fans and followers of Maluma They have proven to be enthralled by the takes and it certainly wouldn’t be surprising. In each and every one of the images, it was not only possible to convey the time of relaxation and good life that is being given, but also the tremendous peace that is experiencing. A well deserved vacation without a doubt, especially after such a hectic year as 2021.