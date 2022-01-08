Will “The Devil Wears Fashion” be the victim of the cancellation?

Oh oh! Does the crystal generation strike again? Well, it seems so, since the popular movie “The devil wears fashion” may be a victim of the culture of cancellation, since its plot and characters are being branded as “fat-phobic”, that is, rejection of fat people , according to the Spoiler Bolavip portal.

How did the film get into the target of controversy? It is because Brazilian influencer Carol Moreira believes that her success is anchored in exalting the premise that having extra pounds is not the best way to seek success in a career.

“I think it’s one of the most weight-phobic movies I’ve ever seen. In theory, the character uses 40 and is called FAT all the time. The other is on a diet that only eats when you pass out … it’s about being thin and no one comes close to criticizing it, “he said from his Twitter account.

meu deus, revi O Diabo Veste Prada. What a film that envelheceu MAL DEMAIS! Acho that a melhor coisa dele, olhando de hoje, foi or casting da anne hathaway. se ela fosse alguma atriz more or less, ou sem charisma, ficaria difficult to swallow this film hj on the day … – Carol Moreira (@ carolmoreira3) December 24, 2021

Abuse of authority

A detail that the Internet user did not overlook is the over-exploitation suffered by Andrea Sachs, played by Anne Hathaway, at the hands of her strict and inflexible boss, represented by Meryl Streep. Likewise, the lack of empathy and support on the part of the protagonist’s boyfriend and most of her co-workers stands out.

«The character suffers all kinds of abuse from all sides (from the boss, boyfriend, colleague) and none of this is seen in a negative way. She just needs to ‘fight more’ and everything will be fine. There is a point where the boss takes revenge on her by asking her for useless tasks … and it reads like ‘the boss is like that’ “, she said in one of the tweets.

On the other hand, he stressed that the problem of “The devil wears fashion” is not to show the skills and prejudices that prevail in the fashion industry, but to normalize abusive positions and toxic relationships.

A movie that aged poorly

«The problem is not showing what the fashion industry is like, the problem is showing it as if it were great, nobody questions, criticizes, thinks … at the end of the film, the girl says that now she uses 38 to be happier and makes a toast. Why? », He questioned.

Later, he indicated that the idea of ​​the tweet is to promote a space for debate and analyze the plot of “The Devil Wears Fashion” from a different perspective, especially when the film was released 15 years ago.

«I understand that we have a good memory of things. I myself remembered this movie as ‘tasty and fun’. And there are moments that are. My point is in the first tweet: that he aged badly, just that, let’s reflect and talk well, “he said.

Of course, the post provoked different reactions, some users were in favor and others questioned the position.

«About the famous character that you now saw 38, it was because it is a moment in which he allowed himself to be influenced by the situation. So much so that in the end she takes off the clothes she got in Paris and goes back to wearing the same ones she used before working at Runway (the magazine where the protagonist worked) »,« The name of the film is’ The devil dresses fashion ‘What did you expect? Cherubs playing harps? As the name suggests, the movie itself is a critique of all of that. The main character is the closest to lucidity but he lets himself be carried away. So much so that the end is she leaves that world, were some of the most remarkable comments from users.